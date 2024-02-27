Several New Matches Set For WWE WrestleMania 40

Although they have not been officially announced, two more WWE WrestleMania matches will be featured on the show.

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, it was clear that Randy Orton would challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship after Paul knocked Orton out with the brass knuckles. Another match that appears to be scheduled for the show is AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, who Styles attacked with chair shots.

During the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Orton vs. Paul and Styles vs. Knight are on the internal WrestleMania XL schedule. Additionally, Cody Rhodes issued a challenge for a one-on-one match with The Rock. Based on the commercials, it appears that Cody and Seth Rollins will face Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. We should learn more on Friday, when The Rock appears on SmackDown.

Also, Jimmy Uso attacked his brother last week on Raw, implying that Jimmy vs. Jey Uso will take place at WrestleMania, though this has yet to be officially announced.