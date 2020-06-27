Several People In WWE Not Happy About Ric Flair Being Used On RAW

Several people in WWE were not happy about Ric Flair being used at the last television tapings due to the risk factor of him getting sick at his age, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting.

The belief is that Flair will not attend any further tapings for the time being and in addition to Flair, Davis wrote that at least two main roster stars were planning to not attend “until masks are mandated for everyone who is not involved in a match.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE talents are now wearing masks during TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.