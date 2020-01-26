Several Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, there are several reports suggesting that Edge will make his in-ring return, and we can expect to see him as an entrant in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

– The Undertaker has been seen in Houston for the Royal Rumble weekend festivities. It’s unknown Undertaker will have a role on the PPV.

Mark Henry and Christian are also in Houston. Pat Patterson and Ted DiBiase Sr. were spotted at WWE’s hotel.

– Shane McMahon is another name that has been spotted in Houston, TX for the Royal Rumble festivities, according to PWInsider.com. McMahon has not been seen on television since the first episode of Smackdown on FOX.

– Former WWE star Santino Marella is reportedly in Houston for the Royal Rumble weekend activities. It’s possible Marella will be an entrant in one of the Rumble matches as himself or the Santina character for the women’s match. It’s also possible that Marella is in town just to film content for the WWE Network.

– Naomi is expected back on WWE television in the near future as part of the Smackdown brand. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Naomi:

“WWE star Naomi, who has not wrestled for the company since July of last year, is slated to be in Houston, Texas for the Royal Rumble PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed.”

– In addition to Naomi, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Nia Jax and Ruby Riott are in Houston, TX for the Royal Rumble weekend activities. While this does not confirm that Jax and Riott will be part of the women’s Rumble match, there are currently 25 slots open. Both Jax and Riott have been recovering from injuries and are expected to be back in action soon.

– The following women could end up being part of the women’s Royal Rumble match, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

Shayna Baszler

Mercedes Martinez

Molly Holly

Beth Phoenix

– Reddit user Cutemerock, who is in Houston and staying at a hotel across from Minute Maid Park, is claiming that the following names popped up on the big screen in the stadium during production testing for the Royal Rumble PPV:

Dakota Kai

Kelly Kelly

Bianca Belair

Toni Storm

Tegan Nox

Beth Phoenix

Victoria

Chelsea Green

Regarding Ronda Rousey’s status for the women’s Rumble, Fightful.com reports that Rousey was not seen at Saturday night’s rehearsal for the match. Rousey has also not been spotted at the WWE hotel.

Natalya posted a photo of her with Rousey on Saturday which has led to speculation from fans:

– Former WWE star Hornswoggle teased an appearance at the Royal Rumble by posting a photo from the Houston airport:

– A photo is floating around on social media of former WWE star MVP’s logo flashing on the screen at Minute Maid Park in Houston. MVP has lived in the Houston area and was backstage at a WWE live event in Houston last year.

– Matt Riddle has also publicly teased being part of the men’s Royal Rumble match. At this time, there are six open spots left for the men’s Rumble match which could open the door for a few NXT surprises.

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted that details about the Rumble matches are being kept as quiet as possible.