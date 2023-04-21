Several Pro Wrestling Stars React To Losing Their Twitter Verification Marks

Pro wrestling stars aren’t a fan of Twitter’s new policy.

Elon Musk put a new policy into effect on the social media platform that removed the blue verification check marks from all Twitter accounts. Those who want the verification marks now must pay for a Twitter Blue account.

Several WWE, AEW and other pro wrestling stars took to Twitter to react to these changes on Thursday and Friday. Check out some of the comments below.

No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark after No Blue Check Mark. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 20, 2023

I think the zero followers should limit the confusion…. 😆 https://t.co/ZkxDmbzAr1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 20, 2023

FUCK BLUE CHECK MARK — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) April 21, 2023

@Twitter – YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a “verified” Alexa bliss accounts

… this one’s on you now. ✌️#DumbestThingEver — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 20, 2023

Appreciate you using your paid verification to help promote my big win for #SpringBreakkin 🙏🏾 https://t.co/S6LMK41adw — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 20, 2023

Oops! Nevermind…hers is gone too. Hahaha. Well fuck, I deserve mine!!! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 20, 2023

So I apparently joined the long list of wrestlers who lost their blue check today, but I want to assure you all that it is me wrestling @JonMoxley this Saturday on #AEWRampage and not some imposter.

>XXX pic.twitter.com/UTGgoWIlsv — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 21, 2023

They’ve taken my blue check mark, so I replaced it with a new one. It’s this 🖕🏼Which sums up how I feel about this platform and those that run it lately. Good day to you all. — Frankie Kazarian 🖕🏼 (@FrankieKazarian) April 20, 2023