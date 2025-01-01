Several TNA Stars Officially Enter Free Agency Market

January 1st marks a significant date in the world of professional wrestling, as several TNA stars officially enter free agency following the expiration of their contracts. This development gives the wrestlers the freedom to either re-sign with TNA or explore opportunities with other promotions.

The list of notable free agents includes “Speedball” Mike Bailey, whose contract reportedly expired on November 1, 2024. Fightful Select has suggested that Bailey is likely headed to AEW, especially after he was spotted backstage at an AEW show earlier this year, visiting friends. While there is no official word on when Bailey might debut with AEW, his potential signing has generated buzz among fans.

Other talents whose TNA contracts expired include Steph De Lander, Kushida, Aiden Prince, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jade Chung, and Trent Seven. De Lander, however, is currently sidelined with an injury, delaying any immediate plans she may have.

As of now, the wrestling world is watching closely to see where these free agents will land, with Bailey’s rumored AEW move being one of the most anticipated developments.