Several TNA Unbreakable Updates For Next Thursday’s Special Event In Las Vegas

By
Matt Boone
-

– Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard has been added to the lineup for next week’s TNA Unbreakable 2025 special during WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– In a featured six-man tag-team match, Mike Santana & The Hardys will take on Mustafa Ali & The Nemeth Brothers at TNA Unbreakable as well.

– In a Barbed Wire Massacre match, Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner was also officially added to the TNA Unbreakable 2025 lineup on Thursday night.

– Finally, AJ Francis defeated Callihan and Warner in the first TNA International Championship Tournament match on Thursday night’s TNA iMPACT. With the win, he is the first to advance to the three-way finals to crown the inaugural TNA International Champion at TNA Unbreakable 2025. The other two first-round bouts in the tourney will take place at TNA Unbreakable 2025, with the finals taking place on the same show to crown the first-ever champion.

