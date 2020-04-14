Several Top AEW Stars Not Used At Recent Television Tapings

As noted, AEW recently taped a few dozen TV episodes worth of content in Norcross, GA to help get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Several top stars were not present for the tapings. The Young Bucks, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SoCal Uncensored, Big Swole, MJF, AEW World Tag Team Champion Adam Page, and AEW World Women’s Champion Nyla Rose all did not work the tapings. (H/T WrestlingInc)

There’s no confirmed word yet on why these top talents weren’t brought in for the tapings. It’s been reported that talents from COVID-19 hotspots like New York and California weren’t being brought to tapings. It was also reported that AEW President Tony Khan told all talents and staff that they did not have to work during the pandemic if they did not feel comfortable doing so, and that their decisions would not be held against them in the future. Other talents haven’t been used because of coronavirus-related travel issues and where they are living at.

The first episode from the Norcross tapings aired last Wednesday on TNT. They are expected to air through mid-May.

Regarding MJF, there’s still no word on his earlier cryptic tweet and it’s also unknown if the tweet is related to him missing the tapings. You can click here to read about the tweet from earlier, which could just be another MJF troll on social media.

Stay tuned for updates.