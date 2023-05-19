Several Top AEW Stars Would Reportedly Be “Relieved” If CM Punk Left The Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW officially confirmed the new weekly Collision show for Saturday nights, but there was no mention of CM Punk, despite rumors that he would be the show’s focal point.

Punk’s status with AEW remains uncertain, and while several wrestlers appear to be on board with Punk’s return, including FTR and Miro, Wade Keller of PWTorch.com noted the following:

“I am consistently told by multiple people in AEW in various roles and of various ages and experience levels – wrestlers and otherwise (some who have known Punk for many years and others who just have been around him in AEW) – that most of AEW’s top wrestlers who regularly appear on Dynamite would be relieved if Punk and AEW parted ways.”

Despite Punk’s beef with some backstage talent, Dave Meltzer noted how Warner Brothers Discovery pushed for Punk’s return for the new show:

“The Punk WBD announcement was supposed to be huge, and while the Saturday show was not completely incumbent on Punk’s return, those at WBD, because of his prior ratings and business success with AEW, pushed very hard for him to be brought back.”

