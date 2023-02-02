Several Top Superstars Film Wheel of Fortune for WWE Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: Liv Morgan Twitter)

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E, Bayley, Natalya, Carmella, Maryse, Liv Morgan, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair filmed episodes for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA.

For the games, WWE Superstars were paired with fans. According to PWInsider, the episodes will air during the final week of March, in conjunction with WrestleMania 39 Week.

The Wheel of Fortune social media team also filmed a significant amount of content that will be released that week.

Photos and videos from Wednesday’s taping are included below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR