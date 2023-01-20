Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special.

We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.

The official WWE website has now confirmed Hogan for the RAW 30 special.

WWE Hall of Famers DX is also promoted on the WWE website. Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels had previously been announced, and the UK DVD art had Chief Content Officer Triple H listed, but WWE has now confirmed that both will be present.

Finally, it was previously mentioned that the UK DVD art depicted WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in attire similar to his American Badass look, rather than his Dead Man gear. Taker appears to be dressed similarly to American Badass in the new WWE website listing.

The UK DVD artwork also featured Brock Lesnar, but as of this writing, the official WWE website had not confirmed Lesnar.

The RAW 30 special will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday. The current announced card is as follows and RAW is 30 DVD cover below:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are among the confirmed names

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected