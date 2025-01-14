Several Top WWE Stars Advertised For RAW At MSG, New Smackdown Date Announced

According to PWInsider.com, top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan are all locally advertised for the company’s episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 10th.

It was also noted on the report that a new Smackdown date has been made official for Friday, April 11 in Seattle with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Women’s Tag Team Champion “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Bayley, Solo Sikoa and more locally advertised for the show.