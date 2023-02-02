Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers

WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down.

Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, while Rhea Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble match, earning the right to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair at Mania.

WrestleMania season is the busiest time of year for the company, and sales have increased across the board, including attendance, ratings, and merchandise. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Reigns, Rhodes, Zayn, and Bray Wyatt are extremely popular with fans, resulting in strong merchandise sales.

This was brought up by Meltzer when he was discussing the expectation that Mania will break records.

“I presume that it will do amazing merchandise numbers because that’s the other thing that’s going on right now is the merchandise numbers are really strong. A lot of the big characters are very, over when it comes to selling merchandise right now. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, I’m sure Sami Zayn. They’re hot. That’s the deal. Things look good for them going into WrestleMania season,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)