Several Unadvertised WWE Stars Set For SummerSlam Week In Detroit

WWE’s SummerSlam will take place on Saturday at the Ford in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, and other top matches are on the card.

The show’s lineup is nearly complete, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t bringing in new talent.

According to Fightful Select, Liv Morgan, Zoey Stark, Baron Corbin, Titus O’Neil, and Maxxine Dupri will all be in town for SummerSlam this week. These stars are not currently being advertised for the event.

The reason for this is that they’ll be making appearances, such as at Be A Star rallies and Jimmy V Foundation events.

While Corbin has been working NXT shows, he could be added to the SummerSlam battle royal. Corbin was defeated by Gable Steveson in Steveson’s NXT Great American Bash debut this past Sunday.