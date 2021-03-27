Several Updates To The WrestleMania 37 Line Up From Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE announced more changes to WrestleMania 37 during tonight’s Smackdown. The biggest change was Daniel Bryan being added to the Universal Championship match between Edge and Roman Reigns.

Also announced on SmackDown were Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, and Big E defending the Intercontinental Championship vs. Apollo Crews.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday 4/10 and Sunday 4/11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida. The updated WrestleMania card coming out of Smackdown is as follows-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley [C] vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Barred From Ringside)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks [C] vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny (Night 1)

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (Night 1)

-WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat: Roman Reigns [C] vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Night 2)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Asuka [C] vs. Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E [C] vs. Apollo Crews (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day [C] vs. Omos & AJ Styles (Night 2)

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Night 2)

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Night 2)

-Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Night 1 or 2 TBA, Stipulation TBA)

Hosts: Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neil