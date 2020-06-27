Several Wrestlers Respond To Low Ki’s Covid-19 Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Low Ki tweeted about Covid-19 and expressed that he didn’t want to be forced to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Several wrestlers responded to his tweet:

I choose to wear a mask because it POSSIBLY will make my 6 y/o daughter’s life a little safer. Am I right? Who knows, but if wearing a dumb mask over my face will help my daughter or anyone else in the world, I’ll take the chance. & if it’s wrong, I wore a fucking mask. Oh well. https://t.co/0nyM8Vxiwe — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 27, 2020

Same. THIS is the unselfish mentality it’s going to take to control the spread of this virus. I am also very thankful for @AEWrestling’s thoroughness throughout this pandemic. https://t.co/6NjQfmeAix — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2020

I don’t care if you’re not afraid of coronavirus.

“Wear A mask” is NOT for you.

It’s for everyone around you — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 27, 2020