Several Wrestlers Respond To Low Ki’s Covid-19 Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Low Ki tweeted about Covid-19 and expressed that he didn’t want to be forced to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Several wrestlers responded to his tweet:
I choose to wear a mask because it POSSIBLY will make my 6 y/o daughter’s life a little safer. Am I right? Who knows, but if wearing a dumb mask over my face will help my daughter or anyone else in the world, I’ll take the chance. & if it’s wrong, I wore a fucking mask. Oh well. https://t.co/0nyM8Vxiwe
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 27, 2020
Same. THIS is the unselfish mentality it’s going to take to control the spread of this virus. I am also very thankful for @AEWrestling’s thoroughness throughout this pandemic. https://t.co/6NjQfmeAix
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2020
I don’t care if you’re not afraid of coronavirus.
“Wear A mask” is NOT for you.
It’s for everyone around you
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 27, 2020
Wearing a mask isn’t about YOUR immune system. It is about others who might not be as strong as yours. Cancer patients of all ages for example. People who have had their whole immune system wiped clean from chemo, radiation or surgery. They can’t fight this. Wear a mask.
— Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) June 27, 2020