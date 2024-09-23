Several Wrestling Stars Play At Celebrity Charity Softball Game

Kamille took to X over the weekend and shared photos of herself at the Swing For A Cause Celebrities & Veterans Softball Tournament, Homerun Derby and Jam Session.

“Fun day out on the ball field and for a great cause raising money for our Veterans,” she wrote. “A great event with super cool people. More pics and videos to come tomorrow, but definitely had me missing my softball days!”

Others included in the event from the pro wrestling world were AJ Styles, Arn Anderson, Carlie Bravo, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Zicky Dice and others.