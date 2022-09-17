Several WWE Employees Laid Off, Barstool Sports CEO Leaves Board of Directors

According to a report that was published by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, there were multiple layoffs at WWE on Friday.

Thurston reports, “I’m told there were layoffs today to WWE’s marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing.”

Friday also saw a number of other company-wide changes. It was disclosed in the most recent SEC filing that Erika Nardini, the Chief Executive Officer of Barstool Sports, had resigned from her position on the Board of Directors. In addition, the filing made the official announcement that Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon had been elected to serve on the Board of Directors.

The filing stated, “Concurrent with the election of Mses. Dillion and McKenna, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the Board,” WWE’s filing said. “With the recent acquisition of Barstool Sports by Penn Entertainment, Ms. Ayers Nardini’s time will be focused on the next chapter of this business and partnership. Ms. Ayers Nardini’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with [WWE], its management or any matter relating to [WWE’s] operations, policies or practices.”