A WWE internal list reveals the status of several “free agents” that were not assigned to a brand in the 2021 Draft, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

* Asuka – RAW

* Bayley – Not assigned

* Brock Lesnar – Smackdown

* Dakota Kai – WWE NXT

* Elias – RAW

* Eva Marie – Not assigned

* Lacey Evans – Not assigned

* Lucha House Party – RAW

Bayley is still injured and Lacey Evans just gave birth. Eva Marie is reportedly working on a movie.