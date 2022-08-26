Several WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Expected for Call-Ups to the Main Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo Sikoa possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.” Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.

It is anticipated that, in addition to Sikoa, the entire Legado Del Fantasma faction, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez, will be added to the main roster in the near future, according to the Wresting Observer Newsletter.

Another name for the main roster who is reportedly being considered is Indy Hartwell.

