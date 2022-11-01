Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released

Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster.

On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted.

It’s unclear how the releases will impact the wrestlers, on-screen talent, and people behind the scenes. Every few months, WWE evaluates its talent and wrestlers who don’t show improvement risk being cut.

Releases typically take place before the following group of talent is signed.

