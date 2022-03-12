Several WWE Personalities React To Big E Suffering A Broken Neck

As PWMania.com previously reported, Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Numerous people in WWE have reacted to the news and here are some of the comments:

Xavier Woods: “Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother.”

Kayla Braxton: “Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man.”

Mick Foley: “Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man. @WWEBigE 🙏🙏”

Liv Morgan: “We love u E 🖤🙏.. So thankful you are okay and in good spirits. The power of positivity ✨”

Becky Lynch: “One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E.”

Sonya Deville: “I love you so much, favorite human on the planet and the biggest bad ass I know 🖤🖤🖤💪💪”

Bobby Lashley: “Get well soon, E. You got this. 👊🏾”