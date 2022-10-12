Several WWE RAW and SmackDown Stars Set for WWE NXT Go-Home Show, More

Several matches for next week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT have been announced. There will also be increased crossover between WWE brands next week, according to the announcement.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will feature in a “Pick Your Poison” before their Halloween Havoc match on NXT next week.

Perez will appear on Friday’s SmackDown to select a blue brand Superstar to confront Jade next Tuesday night. Jade will then appear on Monday’s RAW to select a red brand Superstar to confront Perez the next night. Jade will be appearing on RAW as a guest of Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day.

Cameron Grimes and two mystery main roster partners will also face The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid on NXT next week.

Gacy and The Dyad challenged Grimes to a 3-on-1 match after he attacked them during the Triple Threat that saw Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeat The Dyad, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Grimes later reacted to McKenzie Mitchell, admitting that Gacy was correct when he declared Grimes has no one in NXT he can trust. Grimes then stated that this does not apply to the rest of WWE, implying that he will summon a few RAW or SmackDown Superstars to face The Schism next week.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a match between Sonya Deville and Alba Fyre has also been set for next Tuesday night.

On this week’s NXT, Fyre continued her feud with Toxic Attraction with a victory over Jacy Jayne. Deville hit Fyre with a sneak attack from the audience after the match, and the sequence culminated with Deville, Jayne, and Gigi Dolin throwing Deville through the announce table with a Shield-style powerbomb. Deville later stated that she came to NXT because, despite their past disagreements, she and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are still best friends, and Fyre can’t simply abduct the best NXT Women’s Champion of all-time without consequences. Rose will be absent for a few weeks owing to the death of her brother. Deville then revealed that she will be waiting in the ring for Fyre next week, but if she does come up, she will not be able to confront Rose at Halloween Havoc.

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott has also been added to the NXT card for next week.

Elliott and Quinn had been having problems for a few weeks. Hank Walker defeated Quinn in his first match as a contracted NXT Superstar on last week’s NXT show. Elliott stopped Quinn from attacking him after the contest. The NXT show this week featured a backstage segment in which Walker promised to have Elliott’s back when he confronts Quinn next Tuesday.

Channing “Stacks” will face a mystery opponent chosen by Tony D’Angelo next week.

This week on NXT, Stacks was defeated by Wes Lee in an attempt to seek vengeance for D’Angelo’s torn PCL during a previous battle with Lee. Following the loss, D’Angelo approached Stacks in the locker room, reminding him of his own statements about how actions have repercussions. D’Angelo revealed that Stacks will compete again next week, but he did not reveal who the opponent will be. Stacks kept asking who he’d be against, but D’Angelo assured he’d know when the music started.

The following is the current lineup for next week’s NXT go-home show:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes and two partners from the main roster

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. SmackDown Superstar to be chosen by Roxanne Perez on Friday night

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. RAW Superstar to be chosen by Cora Jade on Monday night