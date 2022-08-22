Several WWE RAW Spoilers: Another Return Set, Segment Revealed and More

The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be attending RAW. The plan for Phoenix tonight is for her to confront The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley.

Bayley vs. Aliyah is another match that hasn’t been revealed but is scheduled for the show, as is a segment involving riot police.

As PWMania.com previously reported, several extras were already scheduled as of Sunday night for a RAW angle that would involve riot police. It is expected that this will have something to do with the ongoing Dexter Lumis “invasion” angle.

WWE is also expected to be changing the cursed bracket of the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again.

There will also be limited commercial interruption for the third hour. As always, PWMania.com will have live results throughout the show.

The following has also been announced for tonight’s RAW:

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the finals to face the winners of the August 26 SmackDown match with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to his hometown to face Damian Priest