Several WWE RAW Stars Set For Friday’s SmackDown

WWE will be holding the 2024 Draft Night One edition of SmackDown this Friday night and it is shaping up to be a huge show.

The only segment announced for this Friday’s SmackDown thus far is the contract signing between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and his challenger “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles for their title match at Backlash France, but it looks like a number of notable stars from RAW will also be a part of the show.

According to PWInsider.com, majority of the Monday Night RAW roster will be on SmackDown this Friday, including WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The New Day, Sheamus, “Big” Bronson Reed, one-half of the World Tag Team Champions The Miz, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance and more.