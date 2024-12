Adam Pearce has released a video on X today announcing several updates to the lineup for the December 2 episode of WWE Raw.

The WWE Raw G.M. announced the following for the 12/2 show, which airs live at 8/7c on USA Network from Everett, Washington:

* Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler (Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament)

* Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* CM Punk Opening Segment

* New Day 10-Year Anniversary Celebration