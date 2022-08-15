Several WWE Stars Teasing Changes to Their Characters Amidst Internet Speculation

There has been internet speculation concerning WWE stars being repackaged and/or used more frequently now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative.

Other WWE stars have openly hinted at changes and there has recently been discussion about T-Bar perhaps getting repackaged.

It has been rumored that Angel Garza, whose name was shortened to Angel in 2021, will resume using his full name on WWE television after tweeting “ÁNGEL GARZA … back”.

A picture of Butch and NXT wrestler Ridge Holland was tweeted by Butch, who goes by the Twitter handle Pete “Butch” Dunne.

Last but not least, Shotzi shared an Instagram story of her tank, which hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since her heel turn in 2021.