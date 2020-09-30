Several WWE Superstars Allegedly Want To Join Impact Wrestling

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Heath talked about how several WWE stars have expressed interest in joining Impact Wrestling:

“They know when they are locked down under contract, they can’t get out. That’s the bottom line. You may have well signed yourself up for the military. But guys that did get released and guys from other companies have been texting and calling and asking about IMPACT. The WWE crew, some of them have been like, ‘Man, that would be awesome to do this, but I still got a year-and-a-half or another year.’ I’m like, ‘Remember what you’re saying because years go by pretty fast. So if you really want to, I might know a guy.’ The interest is there for sure.”

Heath also talked about which current free agent he would like to see join Impact:

“I would like to see Joe Hennig over here. Mr. Perfect’s son. I would like to see him come over to Impact. I’ve talked to him, but he is doing his thing right now and enjoying life. I don’t blame him. Do you buddy. He is one of my best friends and a hell of a worker.”