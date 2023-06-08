Several WWE Superstars Attend Annual Corporate Party

There have been a lot of changes in WWE this year, and more are on the way. The changes include Vince McMahon’s return, the departure of Stephanie McMahon, Vince becoming involved in creative, the Endeavor Group acquiring WWE with the intention of merging it with the UFC to form a new company, and the relocation to new headquarters.

What hasn’t changed is WWE’s recent corporate party, which included some stars in attendance.

WWE held their annual company party for employees on Wednesday in Stamford, CT, according to PWInsider. Several wrestlers were said to be in attendance, including Maxine Dupree, Mace, Mansoor, Pretty Deadly, and Zelina Vega.

As part of this year’s Draft, Pretty Deadly was promoted from NXT to the main roster. On May 19, they made their SmackDown in-ring debut against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Vega defeated Lacey Evans in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier last week on SmackDown.