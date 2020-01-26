Several WWE Superstars Comment On The Death of Kobe Bryant

WWE stars reacted to the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash:

Heartbreaking. 💔 My heart goes out to his family, friends, supporters and all those whose lives he touched. https://t.co/K3ByMgbUWY

Life is so precious, man. Take the time to tell your loved ones you love them. Give them a hug, a kiss, be present. Enjoy the crap out of them.

The World of Sports and Entertainment Lost A Legendary Man, Father, Husband, Son, Businessman and Philanthropist. Words cannot Undo this tragedy🙏🏿 To the Family, Friends and Fans of Kobe Bryant Please know that He will ALWAYS BE WITH US!!

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family.

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family.

Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them.

