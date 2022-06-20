Several WWE Superstars, Legends Comment On Passing Of Tim White

By
Matt Boone
-

Tim White was loved and respected by all.

Several WWE Superstars and legends have surfaced on social media over the last 24+ hours to share their memories and thoughts on the passing of the legendary pro wrestling referee and WWE road agent.

As noted, news surfaced online that veteran WWE referee Tim White passed away at age 68 on Sunday.

After the news went public, a number of performers and personalities from the WWE Universe took to Twitter to comment on Tim White’s passing.

Featured below are comments on Tim White’s passing from such WWE personalities as Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, Dolph Ziggler, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Drew Gulak, Beth Phoenix, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Carmella, Shawn Bennett, Matt Camp, Shawn Michaels and Big E.

