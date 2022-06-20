Several WWE Superstars, Legends Comment On Passing Of Tim White

Tim White was loved and respected by all.

Several WWE Superstars and legends have surfaced on social media over the last 24+ hours to share their memories and thoughts on the passing of the legendary pro wrestling referee and WWE road agent.

As noted, news surfaced online that veteran WWE referee Tim White passed away at age 68 on Sunday.

Featured below are comments on Tim White’s passing from such WWE personalities as Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, Dolph Ziggler, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Drew Gulak, Beth Phoenix, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Carmella, Shawn Bennett, Matt Camp, Shawn Michaels and Big E.

So heartbreaking – loved whenever I got to spend time with Tim – such a kind soul & had the biggest heart 🖤 https://t.co/L60FSaPZmb — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 19, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Tim White. He was an absolute joy to be around!! Always smiling, cheerful and so kind. He will be greatly missed!! RIP dear friend, Love you💛 -Brie — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2022

Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir 🍻 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) June 19, 2022

Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances. Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! 🍻 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 19, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Tim White. Great guy. We will miss you Tim. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 19, 2022

When I was 12 I'd yell his name out from the stands in between matches at the Spectrum and he would always react. Years later he always took the time to talk. Every time. Same story as most of my co workers. Tim White always made the day better. He will be missed very much. https://t.co/RmpXtOHsws — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 19, 2022

This loss hurts. Sometimes you love friends like family. Timmy was one of those. Keeping his family in our thoughts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0nCZrnvpkr — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 19, 2022

The best thing about doing appearances for WWE was seeing Tim. He’d end up signing autographs and taking pictures with fans all day as well. People loved him. He didn’t get why. He was too humble to see himself as the legend he was. Tim was a great, great man. He’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/b3IdfbsPMz — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 19, 2022

I’m absolutely gutted. Timmy, thank you for the laughs, your advice, amazing stories and great times. I love ya fella 💔 pic.twitter.com/POkSM8s2Uu — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 19, 2022

This breaks my heart. I truly loved seeing Tim White and getting to know him over the years. He was always such a positive happy person. He will be so missed. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/H28tfSU1H2 — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2022

I hope to one day be as respected, in every way, in our business, as Tim White. We all loved seeing him and he always made us smile with a warm hello and encouraging words.#RIPTimWhite pic.twitter.com/jfy37MYVLE — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) June 19, 2022

Tim is someone I associate the the start of my fandom, so anytime I got to see him backstage, it was a treat. He filled many important roles outside of what many of you saw as a referee. He will be missed. Thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP https://t.co/TV628QS1hf — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) June 19, 2022

Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 19, 2022