Several WWE Superstars Pulled From Independent Event

Several WWE superstars were pulled from an independent event this weekend as part of the Wrestlecade convention. It included appearances by various wrestlers and legends, as well as live events.

WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux were all pulled from Wrestlecade as a precaution in case they were needed for Survivor Series, according to Fightful Select.

The company offered WWE Hall of Famer JBL as a make-good for not using the three stars during the Survivor Series WarGames event.

Gargano is currently involved in the storyline alongside The Miz and Dexter Lumis. They’ll face off on tonight’s episode of RAW, though it’s unclear what role Gargano will play.

On SmackDown, Kross and Bordeaux are currently feuding with Madcap Moss and Emma.

The booking was made prior to the return of Gargano, Kross, and Scarlett to the company by Triple H.