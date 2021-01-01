Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Turn Down New Contract Offers

There were several WWE stars from all three brands that turned down new contract offers last year that were said to be “disappointing” in comparison to previous offers, according to a report on Fightful Select. The site added that some wrestlers are waiting until the pandemic ends before committing to new deals:

“They’re opting to wait until things get ‘more normal’ to improve their situation. WWE has been said to be open to this, as well. We’ve heard of names across each brand that this applies to.”

It’s believed that WWE is no longer in “talent hoarding mode” and that’s why new contract offers have been for less money.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle recently signed a new contract for around $400,000 per year with a bonus of $50,000 for every event he worked in Saudi Arabia. It was also reported that Riddle rejected an initial offer.