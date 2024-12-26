Several WWE Superstars Share Holiday Greetings

Several WWE talents took to their social media accounts to share their holiday cheers and greetings, which you can check out below.
Happy Holidays..from our family to yours
The Judgment Day 🖤🖕🤍@DomMysterio35 @RaquelWWE @Litocolon279 @jd_mcdonagh @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/7FZDN92qtj
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas Everyone! pic.twitter.com/5yvx8NkYo1
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!!! pic.twitter.com/6tlFWTOEy9
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) December 25, 2024
🎄 Feliz Navidad to all from the Terror Twins 🤓🎅#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/LSa4xcXpvK
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas!!! https://t.co/bA1yJ7aatF
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 25, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram