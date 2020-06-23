Sexual Accusations Made Towards ROH Star and Booker Marty Scurll

Twitter user @mystickttn contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement by issuing the following accusations towards Ring of Honor star and booker Marty Scurll:

“I worked for IPW at the time, so I was at both shows that weekend, as well as the after party. By this time, it had become almost routine for Daniel Edler to constantly purchase me drinks at these events, so I was incredibly drunk. Especially for a 16 year old. Later on in the night, I bumped into Marty outside of the party venue. He spent a while saying to me that ‘we should go back together, let’s go back to the hotel, let’s f***’. I told him, ‘I don’t have a key for my hotel room, my friend has the only one’. I remember that I did actually go inside and tell that friend that I was about to head off with Marty, but she wouldn’t give me the keys because she thought it was a bad idea. Despite knowing I couldn’t get into my hotel room, he walked me back to my hotel. For context, it was kind of an independent, small hotel. Once we got outside my room, in this empty, quiet hallway, he sat on a chair and got his penis out and told me to suck it. So I did. After a little while he found a cupboard opposite my room, full of sheets. He took me in there and got me to stand up, with my underwear pulled down. Remember, I’m 16 at this time. The whole time that he was getting me into position to stick his unprotected penis inside me, I was repeatedly saying ‘I’m so sorry I’m a virgin’ (Disclaimer: I had actually been raped by Dan Edler before this point, which I’ve detailed over and over in the past to the public and the police. But I personally still considered myself to have my virginity up until April that year). Before he had even had the chance to penetrate me, the aforementioned friend turned up and told him to leave. The next day he didn’t turn up for his match. Everyone there knew that we had kissed, so it was quickly circulating that I was a slut. But not the part where he sexually assaulted a drunk child. After this, Dan Edler said he’d never book him again. Because he considered me his girlfriend and he was jealous that something happened between me and another man. But that’s a seperate thing.”