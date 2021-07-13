Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle Gets Dropped

It is being reported by TMZ.com that Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit that she filed against WWE star Matt Riddle. Court documents show that Cartwright (Samantha Tavel) filed for the dismissal on Monday.

TMZ noted the following:

“It’s unclear if the two sides reached a monetary settlement … Cartwright’s attorney, John Chwarzynski, tells us only, ‘The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future.’

We reached out to Riddle’s attorneys for comment … but so far, no word back yet.”

The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 against Riddle, WWE, Gabe Sapolsky, and EVOLVE. Cartwright was seeking $10 million each for actual damages, damages from emotional distress, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and costs. Tavel claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an EVOLVE event.