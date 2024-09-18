Sexxy Red To Appear, Randy Orton Match Announced For 10/8 NXT On CW

The WWE NXT on CW Week Two show on October 8 is filling up fast.

Following a digital exclusive callout from A-Town Down Under on X today, it was announced that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will challenge Fraxiom for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships on the show scheduled for Chesterfield, MO.

NXT G.M. Ava noted on the September 17 episode of WWE NXT that Randy Orton will be wrestling in a match on the 10/8 NXT on CW show.

It was also announced that Sexxy Red will be making her WWE NXT return on the second NXT on CW show.