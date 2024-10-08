Sexxy Red To Perform Live On NXT On CW

WWE has announced a special live performance for tonight’s NXT on The CW show.

Heading into week two of NXT on The CW, the company has confirmed that St. Louis’ own Sexxy Red will have a live performance on the show at the Enterprise Center tonight.

Also on tap for tonight’s NXT on CW show from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. at 8/7c is appearances by new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, Sexxy Red, WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and the recently returned Cora Jade.

In-ring action on the show this evening is Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Title, Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Titles, as well as Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence.