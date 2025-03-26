Sexyy Red Teases WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

Sexyy Red may be heading to WrestleMania 41, as the rising music star has expressed interest in joining Jey Uso at the highly anticipated event.

During a recent appearance on the Raw Recap, Jey Uso name-dropped Sexyy Red, saying he’d love to see her at WrestleMania, referencing her prior WWE appearances—particularly her memorable moment on the October 8th, 2024 episode of NXT in her hometown of St. Louis, where she teased future involvement.

In response, Sexyy Red confirmed she’s down, further fueling fan excitement for a possible appearance or even entrance collaboration with Jey.

The crossover buzz adds more hype to Jey’s major match at WrestleMania 41, where he’s set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

With WWE continuing to lean into pop culture crossovers, a Sexyy Red–Jey Uso team-up on the grand stage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (April 19–20, 2025) could deliver one of the weekend’s most talked-about moments.