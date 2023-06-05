Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Calls Out Lacey Evans Over New Look, Evans Responds

Lacey Evans’ new look has upset the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Evans appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown wearing a drill instructor cover, similar to what Sgt. Slaughter wore in his heyday. Slaughter’s gimmick is inspired by the United States Marine Corps, despite the fact that he has never served in the military. Evans joined the Marine Corps when she was 19 years old and served for 5 years.

Slaughter’s daughter tweeted, “No. This is NOT okay. @WWE Who the f**k does @LaceyEvansWWE think she is?!? There’s only 1 @_SgtSlaughter, there’s only 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she’s just a poser.”

Evans responded, “Your daddy’s biggest fan. A United States Marine. And a bad Mfer. you know who I am. And where to find me.”

Sgt. Slaughter’s official Twitter account has been retweeting fan comments accusing Evans of “identity theft” and calling her a “fraud.”

