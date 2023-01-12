Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”

Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE.

The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”

The story goes on to say “the Khans will likely look for a financial partner to acquire the asset. Tony Khan’s father Shahid Khan, a co-owner of AEW, already owns the football team Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer club Fulham Football Club, indicating the duo have deep pockets.”

Tony Khan was asked about Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in an interview with In The Zone this week. He said, “Yeah, absolutely I’m following it, very closely.”

Comcast has also been mentioned as a possible buyer because they have worked with WWE for a long time. Word has also spread about Endeavor. Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro recently.

Mike Hickey of Benchmark wrote on Friday, “We think that now is the time to Buy WWE. Business momentum is strong, and future growth prospects appear promising.” Before Vince McMahon said that WWE should think about strategic alternatives, the stock had gone up 24% by the end of trading on Wednesday.