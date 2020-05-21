Shad Gaspard T-Shirt Released To Raise Money For His Family, WWE Stock Rises, The Bellas

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– COLLARxELBOW is selling a new t-shirt to help Shad Gaspard’s family following his tragic passing. All of the proceeds will go to his wife and 10-year son, who he told lifeguards to rescue first before coming to try and save him:

– At the closing bell on Wednesday, WWE’s stock was at $45.75. That is up $2.27 (5.22%) from Tuesday’s closing price.

– The Bella Twins posted the following video, showing Artem Chigvintsev cooking a classic Russian soup:

