Shad Gaspard T-Shirt Released To Raise Money For His Family, WWE Stock Rises, The Bellas

– COLLARxELBOW is selling a new t-shirt to help Shad Gaspard’s family following his tragic passing. All of the proceeds will go to his wife and 10-year son, who he told lifeguards to rescue first before coming to try and save him:

100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go directly to Shad’s family. If you can’t afford a shirt but still want to donate send donations via PayPal to collarxelbow@gmail.com and put BEAST in the notes. Also there will be a go fund me set up shortly. https://t.co/2unUusOjIe pic.twitter.com/Ja5g2TAP6U — COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) May 20, 2020

– At the closing bell on Wednesday, WWE’s stock was at $45.75. That is up $2.27 (5.22%) from Tuesday’s closing price.

– The Bella Twins posted the following video, showing Artem Chigvintsev cooking a classic Russian soup: