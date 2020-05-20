Body Found At Venice Beach Identified As Shad Gaspard

Overnight, a lifeless body was discovered at Venice Beach, CA near the location where former WWE star Shad Gaspard went missing on Sunday. Officials initially stated that the body matched the description of Gaspard and TMZ.com later noted the following:

“The L.A. County Coroner has identified the body found on L.A.’s Venice Beach as ex-WWE superstar Shad Gaspard.”

As PWMania.com reported, Gaspard went missing in the ocean on Sunday while swimming with his 10 year old son Aryeh at around 4pm local time. Lifeguards immediately came out to rescue them, at around 700 feet from shore, caught in a strong rip current. Shad told the first lifeguards to hit the water to rescue his son first, and they did, which saved his life. A large wave then hit Shad and sent him under the water, and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities spent several hours searching for Shad on Sunday, until sundown, and the search resumed at 7am local time on Monday morning. Authorities dealt with choppy water and rainy weather on Monday, continuing the search with boats, divers, helicopters and sonar equipment. Shad’s wife Saliana and son reportedly remained on the beach during the search & rescue attempts, and had been receiving support from locals who live right there on the beach.

As noted on Monday night, Shad’s family issued a statement through several wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Kofi Kingston, MVP, and Lance Archer. The statement reads like this: “@Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes.”

Shad’s wife, Siliana Gaspard also took to Instagram and issued a statement on her husband.

Siliana thanked the first responders for rescuing her 10 year old son Aryeh on Sunday, and thanked the other officials for searching for Shad since then.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” Siliana wrote. “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. – From The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family”

UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020

#PierIC *Update* PIO will be available at the #VenicePier for follow up — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 20, 2020

BREAKING: @LACoLifeguards confirm body found washed up on Venice Beach this morning matches that of WWE star Shad Gaspard, who went missing Sunday afternoon. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/i1RuITRJCu — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 20, 2020