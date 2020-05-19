Shad Gaspard’s Wife Issues Statement On His Disappearance

Siliana Gaspard issued the following statement regarding her husband Shad’s disappearance at a Southern California beach on Sunday:

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh [Shad’s son] and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.

Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.

From The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family”