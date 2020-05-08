Shadowy Figure Airs New Cryptic Video During WWE Smackdown

The shadowy “mystery hacker” figure returned during a segment on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. The video opened with the mystery man at his control station. He asked everyone if they’re watching and listening, because I am. While he said this, we saw shots of Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, plus Carmella and Dana Brooke.

The mystery man said, “Are you watching? Are you listening? Because I am. The thing about anger is, you can always hear it before you see it.” The hooded man then pressed a button to play a voicemail. The message was from a woman who said, “I’ll tell you one thing – payback is coming and it’s coming real soon.” The file name of the voicemail shows that it was created on Friday, April 17 at 9:35pm, which would have been during a SmackDown episode. That is the same episode that the aforementioned scenes came from – with Evans and Snuka, Big E, plus Brooke and Carmella.

The April 17 SmackDown episode saw Tamina defeat Sasha Banks to earn her Money In the Bank title shot from Bayley and then stand with Evans after a post-match angle; a backstage angle with Brooke and Carmella having words over what was more important – Brooke MITB qualifier over Naomi, which she won, or their title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, which they lost the next week; and Big E winning the Triple Threat main event over The Miz and Jey Uso to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. This has not been confirmed, but there’s a lot of fan speculation on this teasing some sort of heel turn for Evans, Big E and Carmella or Brook. The other female Superstars used on the April 17 SmackDown show were Naomi, Bliss, Cross, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, but there’s no word yet on who the voicemail came from.

On a related note, the official Twitter account for the hacker, at @TheMessageWWE, has updated their GPS coordinates. Their new location is “30.6174° N, 90.2612° W” in Uneedus, Louisiana, or “U Need Us.” Previous coordinates were for Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; Last Chance, Ohio; and Neversink, New York. There’s still no word yet on who is behind the mystery man gimmick, but it’s rumored to be Mustafa Ali or Shorty G, or both. This is the second or third time where the shadowy figure has referenced certain WWE tag teams. The official Twitter account for the mystery hacker posted his latest segment and wrote, “WE WILL RISE.” You can see that full tweet below: