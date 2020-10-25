Shane Helms and Road Dogg Debate About Wearing Masks

Furloughed WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms and “Road Dogg” Brian James (who works behind the scenes in WWE) exchanged tweets on Sunday afternoon about the concept of wearing masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19:

That’s common sense Jay and it’s rare these days. But they think we’re crazy too. Social media isn’t helping that’s for sure — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 25, 2020

Agree to disagree Shane — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 25, 2020

Yeah, I’ll agree that you don’t understand how odds or statistics work and I’ll disagree that you have a clue about what common sense is. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bjtCWuHuwk — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 25, 2020

Never claimed to be woke, never had to. And tolerance of ignorance doesn’t help anyone. People’s lives are at stake, maybe you should try to “wake up” if that makes you feel edgier. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 25, 2020

Danny Burch of NXT also got involved in the conversation but quickly deleted his tweet. Burch wrote “Not everyone dies catching covid 🤷‍♂️” and Helms responded: