Shane Helms and Road Dogg Debate About Wearing Masks

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Furloughed WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms and “Road Dogg” Brian James (who works behind the scenes in WWE) exchanged tweets on Sunday afternoon about the concept of wearing masks to reduce the spread of Covid-19:

Danny Burch of NXT also got involved in the conversation but quickly deleted his tweet. Burch wrote “Not everyone dies catching covid 🤷‍♂️” and Helms responded:

