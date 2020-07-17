Shane Helms Reveals The Rock Pushed To Put Him Over In 2003

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE Superstar and producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms commented on his match with The Rock in 2003. Helms said it was actually The Rock’s idea to have him win the match. He said,

“The Rock pushed to put me over. It was The Rock’s idea. There might have been some other people that weighed it on it, but there were a lot of people in higher positions that did not want The Rock to lose, going into WrestleMania with Steve Austin. But Rock pushed for it, he thought it would be okay, he thought it would be a “shock the world” type of thing.”