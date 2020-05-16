Shane Helms Talks About His Time As A WWE Producer, Who Helped Him Learn

Former WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms did an interview with Chris Jericho and here are the highlights courtesy of 411Mania.com:

Shane Helms on his experience as a WWE producer: “Overall, it was overall mainly positive. You know, there’s gonna be little things. I’m not very corporate. That was my struggle. And sometimes I don’t when to shut up. If I’m right, I’m right. If I know my heart I want to continue this s*** until you admit that I’m right. And that’s always been me, but I think that’s a part of what led to the success that I had. I wasn’t a pushover. So I had a little bit of corporate struggles, but other than that, I really super-enjoyed, I liked being an agent. I liked being in the creative process. I’m always giving people ideas constantly. I still talk to people in different companies, like, ‘Hey. I want you to try this,’ because they got a lot of people that just reach out to me. I love that process [of producing], and I love seeing people try s*** that they didn’t think was going to work. And then it does, because that’s when you learn. You know, hat’s when you really some s*** like — So much that like, we were blessed to get to work with some of the greats. And that’s really how you learn.”

On who helped him learn to be a producer/agent: “Like Pat Patterson was such a great, influential agent for me. Personally, I didn’t see a lot of Pat’s work coming up. I didn’t get to see the WWF or any of the — I guess he was more out of California and that sort of thing. I never got to see any of that. I was only NWA when I was a kid … But yeah, overall, I really loved the process. I really like being a producer, and I want to be involved in pro wrestling until I have nothing to offer. I still think I do, so that’s the goal to figure out how to say involved.”