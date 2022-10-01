Shane “Hurricane” Helms Names Who He Feels Is Top Performer In Wrestling Industry Right Now

If you ask “The Hurricane,” the top performer in the pro wrestling industry right now is Sami Zayn.

Shane Helms recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE producer and former WWE Superstar spoke highly of Sami Zayn, calling him the top performer in the business today.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Sami Zayn being the top performer in the industry right now: “Sami [Zayn] is right now, and I have no problem saying this, Sami is the top performer in this entire industry. That’s how good Sami is. It’s daunting sometimes, Sami has a reputation you know. He’ll drive you bananas, but the end result is always a home run or grand slam. [His WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville] was definitely a grand slam. He was the perfect guy for that. His personality and Johnny’s, they were so [compatible] to each other, using all the members of all the Jackass crew and all of the gadgets. It all came together like so crazy and just a lot of creativity from everybody involved. It was just a massive team effort.”

On pitching the giant mousetrap spot in Sami Zayn’s match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38: “The human mousetrap was actually my idea. Me and Knoxville were hanging out in Miami at a bar and I don’t know exactly what set it up but I was like ‘Yeah, we should just get a giant mouse trap and catch Sami with it.’ We were looking at each other and he got on his phone right away and was like ‘I’m getting it done.’”

Check out the complete episode of WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves featuring the new Shane “Hurricane” Helms interview by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.