Shane McMahon And WWE Tweet On RAW Underground

RAW Underground boss Shane McMahon took to Twitter today and commented on last night’s premiere on WWE RAW.

“I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground…lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw,” Shane wrote.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has in store for Week 2 of RAW Underground, but we will keep you updated.

WWE also issued a Twitter poll asking fans who they want to see fight in their dream Underground bout, as seen below. Last night’s fights featured Babatunde Aiyegbusi from WWE NXT, Erik of The Viking Raiders, and Dolph Ziggler, plus several enhancement talents.

Stay tuned for updates on RAW Underground.