Shane McMahon Appearing On RAW Tonight

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will return to TV during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.
There’s no word yet on what Shane will be doing on RAW, but we will keep you updated.
Shane has been away from the WWE storylines since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens back during the October 4 SmackDown premiere on FOX, which was also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show.
Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in store? pic.twitter.com/el0kAtiUpg
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020